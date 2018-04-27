SS Rajamouli happy over Baahubali 2's response in Japan

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna and others, has reportedly completed its 100-day theatrical run successfully in Japan

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli says he is happy with the response that his magnum opus Baahubali 2: The conclusion has received here in Japan. "So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries. Happy day," Rajamouli tweeted.

So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the #Baahubali2 screaming screening in Tokyo, Japan last night.

The love for movies surpasses boundaries... Happy day.. :) pic.twitter.com/iau7UAPNZG — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 27, 2018

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna and others, has reportedly completed its 100-day theatrical run successfully in Japan. The film was released on December 29 last year in Japan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever