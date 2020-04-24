SS Rajamouli: Oscar-winning film Parasite is 'slow, boring'

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli finds the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite (2019) 'slow'. The filmmaker 'slept off' midway through Bong Joon-ho's black comedy. In an interview, Rajamouli said, "I felt it was slow in the beginning. And it was late in the night and I fell asleep halfway through it." His views left a section of netizens outraged. They wondered how he could disregard a film that has been acclaimed worldwide.

"Parasite", is a black comedy that talks of class divide and how societal discrimination makes the affluent set insensitive about the less privileged. The film traces a fascinating tale of survival through the story of a lower-class family that infiltrates the household of a super-rich family one by one as employees.

Although the plot point would seem to bear a remote resemblance, "Parasite" is actually a very different piece of work, and also far more enriched in terms of cinematic idiom and aesthetics. The film, revolving around the Kim family who infiltrate into the rich Park family, leading to sometimes comic but ultimately tragic results.

For the unversed, Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" created history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win the Best Film award at the Oscars, besides trophies for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news