SSR death case: ED questions Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday over two flats she purchased. mid-day had reported that ED said there were ambiguities over who paid for the properties. The ED is also investigating the transfer of R15 crore from Sushant's bank account. Sushant's family has alleged that he had Rs 17 crore in his bank account.

According to ED sources, one of the two properties of Chakraborty, is a 1 BHK flat of 360 square feet, which was worth Rs 76 lakh and after adding GST, stamp duty and other charges, cost about Rs 84 lakh.

According to sources, the Khar flat was booked by Chakraborty in early 2018 and the registration was done the same year. She initially made 10 per cent payment from her account and the further payment in instalments. She also took a home loan of Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for this flat.

Along with Chakraborty, her mother Sandhya is a joint nominee in property registration. The project is to be ready by August 2022 and Chakraborty is to get possession in February 2023.

On Friday, around 12 noon, Chakraborty arrived at the ED's office, along with her brother Showik. After two hours, Showik went home and returned with some documents.

Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi was also at the ED office to record her statement and was questioned for five hours. According to sources, Modi, Chakraborty and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Showik have not yet been interrogated together.

Chakraborty and Showik were asked about their bank accounts and their family's statements.

