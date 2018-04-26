Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty flaunts his new hairdo

Ssumier Pasricha gets a makeover!



Ssumier Pasricha

Actor, comedian and digital influencer Ssumier Pasricha had a busy morning whilst reeling in the comments coming in after coloring his hair in peacock green. Ssumier also known as Pammi Aunty disclosed his hair makeover on his social networking sites & soon started getting thumbs up for trying an unusual color.

But the actor believes his favorite comments came in from the girls at the salon, "I was visiting my salon for a regular hair cut & he suggested I try this new color that many rather shy away from. Honestly I was skeptical but I gave in as anything that makes me wonder challenges me. I went ahead, I was prepared if it would go wrong I would color them back black. But the reactions I got from the ladies got me gushing."

"Although I tend to think a lot before trying something new but I always make sure I do it for the peace of my mind. Come to think of it Pammi Aunty was an experiment, it opened so many doors of opportunities for me. I have 3 tattoos on my body & they're all unusual. I guess this insanity keeps me sane. Leaving everything back home in Delhi behind & moving to Mumbai was also a risk, an experiment. What is life without experiments & now I have some color too."

