St Anthony's beat Auxilium Convent 18-16 to enter semis

St Anthony's and Auxilium Convent cagers battle for the ball at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

St Anthony's (Chembur) defeated Auxilium Convent (Wadala) 18-16 in a girls' U-16 quarter-final match of the MSSA-organised inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Pallak Patel and Jiyaa Kukreja scored six and five points respectively for the Chembur school while Alicia D'Cruz scored six points for the Wadala outfit. Meanwhile, defending champions, Vibgyor High (Goregaon) got the better of Navy Children School (Colaba) 38-24 in another girls quarter-final match.

For Vibgyor, Kaitlyn Machado scored 12 points and Riccha Ravi added 10 points, while Shristi Singh scored 13 points for the Navy school. In boys' U-16 match, Jamnabai Narsee (Vile Parle) beat Navy Children School (Colaba) 29-20.

Earlier, defending champions Don Bosco (Matunga) rallied form a 7-19 first-half deficit to overcome St Joseph's 'B' (Wadala) by a narrow 28-26 point margin. Aryan Chopda was the leading scorer for Don Bosco with nine points, while Karan and Arya scored six points each for the Wadala school.

