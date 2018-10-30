Search

St Paul's beat St Mary's 3-1 for U-14 Div II title

Oct 30, 2018, 10:38 IST | Gordon D'Costa

St Mary's grabbed the lead when Nriman Aggrawal scored from a direct free-kick in the sixth minute. St Paul's earned a penalty just before the break and Atharva converted it to easily

Members of the St Paul's team with the winner's trophy yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Atharva Rewale, 14, played a significant role, scoring a hat-trick in St Paul's 3-1 win over St Mary's ICSE 'B' (Mazagaon) in the finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-14 Div II inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

St Mary's grabbed the lead when Nriman Aggrawal scored from a direct free-kick in the sixth minute. St Paul's earned a penalty just before the break and Atharva converted it to easily.

Ten minutes into the second half, Atharva scored the second goal from a free-kick to give his team the lead. St Paul's were awarded a second penalty and Athrava converted it to seal the win.

