Stalin: Governor said all well with Tamil Nadu law varsity Vice Chancellor's appointment

DK Stalin

DMK leader M.K.Stalin on Tuesday said Governor Banwarilal Purohit had clarified that only a person figuring among the short-listed candidates was appointed Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University. Purohit had called Stalin for a meeting to clarify the position on appointment of Suryanarayana Shastri as the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Stalin said the Governor clarified that Shastri was one of the short-listed persons for the post. He said that the Governor showed some files and said the inquiry committee appointed to probe into some complaints against Shastri has given him clean chit and it was only after that he was appointed.

Stalin said the issue of Purohit holding review meeting with district officials was also stronly raised at the meeting. In response, Purohit said he would consider and take an appropriate decision on that.

