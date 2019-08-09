Stalking needs to be taken very seriously

opinion

It is important that stalking is taken seriously and like in this case, stalkers arrested. Now, we have to see that the 'target' does not live in fear as this man has been released on conditional bail

A stranger who had asked about a woman's pet, while she was walking her dog in Marine Drive, turned out to be a stalker. This man sent unsolicited messages on social media demanding sexual favours. The target recently even got a parcel containing undergarments with a note from the stalker.

The stalker, Pradosh Naik, was eventually arrested by the Marine Drive police and was released on conditional bail by the Esplanade court, a report in this paper said. This is the paper's follow-up account after first reporting the incident on July 31.

It is important that stalking is taken seriously and like in this case, stalkers arrested. Now, we have to see that the 'target' does not live in fear as this man has been released on conditional bail.

The woman needs to be able to live her life like she did normally, rather than constantly looking over her shoulder both literally and metaphorically, wary of the stalker.

We must treat stalking with the gravitas it deserves. Some will shrug it off or even tell those who are being stalked that there is nothing to this, or to ignore it.

It has to be taken seriously, friends and family must be told so that they too are aware of the mental trauma the victim faces.

File a police complaint if you are convinced or even suspect you are being stalked. Not all stalkers assault their victims but it has happened, it is not unknown.

We can hope for punishments and restraining orders and demand very strict punishment for stalkers. They aim to induce fear and they practise a form of mental terror.

More awareness about stalking, less 'sympathy' (he must be mentally ill or neglected) for the stalker and much more understanding, empathy and avenues for help for those being stalked is the way to go.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates