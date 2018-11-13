Stan Lee: Amazing facts about the Spider-man creator

hollywood

Marvel legend Stan Lee, the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Fantastic Four passed away at age 95 in Los Angeles. Here are a few interesting facts about the legend of the comic book world

Stan Lee. Photo: AFP

Interesting facts about Stan Lee (1922-2018), the legend of the comic book world

Before making it big, Stan Lee had worked in jobs such as writing obituaries for a news service, delivering sandwiches and working as an office boy

Lee entered the United States Army in early 1942 and served in World War 2

Stan Lee attends the world premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California in 2017: Photo: AFP

Stan Lee started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 with 'Fantastic Four'. Spider-Man, which became Marvel's most successful superhero character was created by Stan Lee and writer-artist Steve Ditko in 1962

In collaboration with Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and other artists, Lee went on to create the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Thor, Spiderman, the X-Men, and many other well known fictional characters

Lee has appeared in cameo roles in nearly every Marvel movie -- including as a bus driver in "Avengers: Infinity War"

A view of Stan Lee's Hand and Footprint imprints at his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, on July 18, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP