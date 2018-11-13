Stan Lee: Amazing facts about the Spider-man creator

Nov 13, 2018, 07:49 IST | midday online desk

Marvel legend Stan Lee, the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Fantastic Four passed away at age 95 in Los Angeles. Here are a few interesting facts about the legend of the comic book world

Stan Lee: Amazing facts about the Spider-man creator
Stan Lee. Photo: AFP

Interesting facts about Stan Lee (1922-2018), the legend of the comic book world

  • Before making it big, Stan Lee had worked in jobs such as writing obituaries for a news service, delivering sandwiches and working as an office boy
  • Lee entered the United States Army in early 1942 and served in World War 2

Stan lee Stan Lee attends the world premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California in 2017: Photo: AFP

  • Stan Lee started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 with 'Fantastic Four'.
  • Spider-Man, which became Marvel's most successful superhero character was created by Stan Lee and writer-artist Steve Ditko in 1962
  • In collaboration with Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and other artists, Lee went on to create the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Thor, Spiderman, the X-Men, and many other well known fictional characters
  • Lee has appeared in cameo roles in nearly every Marvel movie -- including as a bus driver in "Avengers: Infinity War"

Stan Lee printA view of Stan Lee's Hand and Footprint imprints at his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, on July 18, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP

  • Stan Lee was inducted into the comic book industry's Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995

Tags

hollywood newsthe amazing spider-manmarvel

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Ranveer caught super excited before marrying Deepika

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK