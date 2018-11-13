Stan Lee: Amazing facts about the Spider-man creator
Marvel legend Stan Lee, the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Fantastic Four passed away at age 95 in Los Angeles. Here are a few interesting facts about the legend of the comic book world
Stan Lee. Photo: AFP
Interesting facts about Stan Lee (1922-2018), the legend of the comic book world
- Before making it big, Stan Lee had worked in jobs such as writing obituaries for a news service, delivering sandwiches and working as an office boy
- Lee entered the United States Army in early 1942 and served in World War 2
Stan Lee attends the world premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California in 2017: Photo: AFP
- Stan Lee started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 with 'Fantastic Four'.
- Spider-Man, which became Marvel's most successful superhero character was created by Stan Lee and writer-artist Steve Ditko in 1962
- In collaboration with Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and other artists, Lee went on to create the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Thor, Spiderman, the X-Men, and many other well known fictional characters
- Lee has appeared in cameo roles in nearly every Marvel movie -- including as a bus driver in "Avengers: Infinity War"
A view of Stan Lee's Hand and Footprint imprints at his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, on July 18, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
- Stan Lee was inducted into the comic book industry's Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995
