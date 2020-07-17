Stan Wawrinka and Garbine Muguruza's similar background pics spark dating rumours

Swiss tennis ace Stan Wawrinka, 35, is rumoured to be dating former World No. 1 Spanish-Venezuelan Garbine Muguruza, 26, after the two spent time together in Geneva, Switzerland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Stan Instagrammed a picture of them together after a training session and captioned it: "Hot and humid with Mugu." Garbine too shared pictures and videos of them training in Switzerland. According to a report in New York Post, social media users are indicating that they are in a relationship because even though Garbine posted a solo image on Instagram, she geotagged Stan's native country. The image Garbine posted was in a her yellow bikini. She captioned it: "Little moments like this #sundayvibes #domingosalsol."

Recently, a Twitter user shared the above pictures of both tennis stars similarities in background showing similarities in background and wrote: "1) Dark edging tiles, lighter surround 2) Infinity edge 3) Rolling hills, mountains in the distance. Coincidence?"

An online user replied: "Stan will be dancing Reggaeton & Salsa music by the end of the month." Another wrote: "So Muguruza and Wawrinka are a couple now?" Meanwhile, a third user said: "Garbi Muguruza and Stan Wawrinka: the couple I didn't know I needed."

