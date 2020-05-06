Stand-up comedians Zakir Khan, Atul Khatri and Rahul Dua to interact with fans

Zakir Khan, Atul Khatri and Rahul Dua are amongst India's top eight stand-up comedians who will engage with Helo users during the Just Comedy festival, being hosted exclusively on Helo. To uplift the mood of its users while they #StayHome and #StaySafe, Helo has partnered with Just Comedy Festival to bring these renowned comics closer to their platform. As part of this unique initiative, the artists will interact with their fans live through their official Helo accounts on May 8 and 9, 2020, between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.

Commenting on the initiative, Chhandita Nambiar, Head of Entertainment, Helo said, "It is a constant endeavour to bridge the gap between fans and their favourite stars through our platform. Through this exclusive partnership with Just Comedy, we aim to pump a wave of joy amongst our users and bring a smile to their faces while they stay safe at home. We are bringing some of their favourite comedians to their screen to interact with them directly."

Helo has emerged as a platform that facilitates the biggest celebrity interactions. During this two-day comedy extravaganza, Helo users will be able to join the live sessions of top comedians like Zakir Khan, Atul Khatri, Rahul Dua, Nishant Suri, Prashasti Singh, Kumar Varun, Nishant Tanwar, and Sumaira Shaikh and even interact with them using the Helo Live Feature. Additionally, #JustComedyVotingCompetition, a unique hashtag campaign will enable Helo users able to share their jokes with the comedians, who will read out a few of them during their live sessions. A few lucky fans will also stand a chance to be a part of a joint live session with their favourite artists through in-app voting. Users can subscribe to the live sessions in advance through an in-app page or can register themselves on Insider to watch it live on Helo.

One of India's most-loved comedians, Zakir Khan said, "Just Comedy Festival is a very unique show that I have been associated with, since inception. An online live event is a very new thing to me, but given the situation, this is the best way to reach out to the audience. I believe, Helo as a platform has a vast and diverse audience and that's what makes it perfect for such an event. I am thrilled to have got this opportunity and we all will do our best to entertain our users while they contribute towards the nation's well-being by staying home."

Expressing his excitement, renowned comedian Atul Khatri said, "JCF is such a unique festival with all the best artists on this super platform. Super excited always to meet fans. Stay safe stay positive."

Helo will be hosting Just Comedy Festival in partnership with Speed Records and EYP Creations Property. In the current situation of the countrywide lockdown, Helo continues to make an effort of positively impacting users through innovative ideas. This initiative is a part of the platform's #HeloLivePeMilo property, that offers exclusive content to users across languages to watch and interact with their favourite stars during a live session.

