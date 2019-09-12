Standing committee clears proposals worth Rs 500 crore in 15 mins!

With the dates for the upcoming state Assembly elections to be declared soon and the model code of conduct to come into force, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration is trying its best to get the maximum number of financial approvals for projects from the statutory standing committee. Just two days after the committee approved proposals worth Rs 550 crore, it cleared some more amounting to over Rs 500 crore within 15 minutes on Wednesday.

The proposals that were approved on Wednesday include demolition and reconstruction of seven dilapidated bridges, including Hans Bhugara Marg in Santacruz, Juhu Tara bridge and Dhobighat Majas bridge at Jogeshwari Link Road, worth Rs 58.26 crore. These bridges would be given to the contractors on design-build-transfer basis so that work can be started at the earliest. Another proposal of R117 crore, which includes construction of a flyover at Dahisar and a skywalk in Kandivali, was also passed. A cycling track worth R123 crore will also come up at Kurla.

Sources said that the civic administration was trying to get as many proposals cleared as possible before the model code of conduct kicks in, as after that it would have to approach the election commission to get the proposals approved. To avoid this, the same was done prior to the Lok Sabha elections as well. Usually the committee meeting takes place once every week but this week it was held twice.

Meanwhile, corporators from the Opposition said that this was the administration's way of threatening them and getting the proposals cleared because if those get delayed then they would be blamed for it. However, a civic official said, "This is the time when we usually get our proposals approved as the new works will be allotted after monsoon. We also want to give out work orders before the model code comes into force."

Rs 58.26cr

Amount approved for demolition, reconstruction of seven dilapidated bridges

Rs 550cr

Worth of proposals the committed approved last Monday

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates