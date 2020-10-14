Stanislas Wawrinka saves three match points to win in St Petersburg
Stan Wawrinka saved three match points to achieve a comeback win over Dan Evans and reach the second round of the St Petersburg Open, after the tournament was disrupted by an unnamed player's COVID-19 case. Serving to stay in the match at 5-6 down in the second, Wawrinka gave Evans three chances to seal the match but saved them all and then won the second-set tiebreaker and deciding set to complete a 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 victory.
Wawrinka saved a match point in a win over Evans before, when he went on to win the 2016 US Open. St Petersburg offers fifth-seeded Wawrinka a strong shot at his first title since his comeback from injury in 2018.
He was a finalist and semi-finalist in two previous appearances in St Petersburg, and his last two appearances in tour-level finals were both on indoor hard courts, the same surface as in St Petersburg.
Wawrinka next plays Evgeny Donskoy after the Russian wild card beat Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 7-6.
