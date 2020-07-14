Star-Athlete Davinder Singh Is Nursing An Olympic Dream For Future

Celebrated Indian sprinter Davinder Singh says that his best is yet to come and he is already working towards it. His best performance till date in track and field events has been 400m in 47.21 sec and 4x400 M in 3.06.00 min. But he is craving for more and is already under training for the same. So, whenever his best happens, rest assured, it will be worth watching! And it might have something to do with the Olympics!

Born on July 20, 1991, to Harbhajan Singh, a retired Punjab Police Officer, and Baldev Kaur, a home-maker, Davinder was inspired to become a sportsperson right since childhood. His father was an accomplished long jumper and his sister, Manjeet Kaur, is a record-holder sprint runner. Together, Davinder's father and sister pushed him towards a career in sports and nurtured his natural talent for athletics.

As a 13-year-old, Davinder took admission in a sports academy in Jalandhar and began his sports career under the training of Coaches Ram Partap Singh and Sarabjeet Singh. It took him long, sweaty hours on the track before he began to participate in district and state-level sports events.

Once he started winning medals, he came to be noticed for the flair that he expressed on the track and that is how his journey to become a star-athlete began. Today, he is two times Asian Championship finalist and a National Champion in 400m track and field event.

In his career so far, Davinder Singh has participated in track and field events across the length and breadth of the country. These include 49th and 50th Inter-State Senior Athletic Championships (Bronze medal), National Games (Silver), All India Inter-University Athletic Championship (Silver), Open India Athletic Championship (Bronze), 17th Senior Federation Cup Athletic Championship (Bronze), 18th Senior Federation Cup Athletic Championship (Bronze), 66th All India Police Athletics Championship (Silver), 17th and 18th North Zone Junior Athletic Championships (Gold both times). In 2019, the Punjab Government honoured him with "Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award" for his contribution to the field of sports.

Davinder Singh is now nurturing a dream to win an Olympic medal, for which, he is training under coach Sarabjeet Singh Happy.

Presently, he is also busy with modelling, acting and reality TV. Recently, when he was a special judge on Mr Punjab show while interacting with the contestants, Davinder asked them to seriously consider a sports career. Perhaps, this is his way of paying back to the country and his countrymen.

We wish him all the best for his Olympic dream!

