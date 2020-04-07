Search

'Stars are donating money, but people are going hungry. Groupism is being practised'

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 08:13 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

As mid-day traces a day in the life of a daily wager, make-up artiste Subhash Singh slams cine bodies for not distributing funds promptly.

Subhash Singh

Escaping into the make-believe world of cinema every night is helping make-up artiste Subhash Singh get by these days. "My family and I watch movies till late night. On waking up, my first duty is to arrange food for the 40 strays in the area," says Singh.

The make-up artiste — who has worked with several of Bollywood's leading ladies — admits he was one of the fortunate few who got their monies as he was working on Salman Khan's Radhe. "I have sent some money via Google Pay to those I know," he says, adding that he too has financial constraints. "My mother came out of a coma recently. So, I have to bear the medical expenses." While he keeps busy throughout the day with household chores, the Goregaon resident also dedicates a part of the day to reaching out to his peers. "A few senior hairdressers reached out to me and I discussed their predicament with the association [Make-Up Artistes Association]. I keep hearing how large donations are being made [by stars], but people are going hungry here. Groupism is being practised at [the cine associations]."

Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta

The harsh times have uncovered some bitter truths about the industry. "I got calls from Juhi [Chawla], Preity [Zinta] and Madhu Chopra, asking if I need anything. The current crop of actors have not called to check on us."

