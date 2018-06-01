Start first weekend of June with these value-for-money cocktails

These cocktails won't set you back by more than Rs 350

Light It Up

For a truly lit night, try bulb cocktails that glow in the dark. They are used to serve various classics such as Long Island iced tea, sex on the beach, and in-house cocktails including mango specials. Teetotallers can call for mocktails.

TIME 12 pm to 1 am

AT 145 at Bandra and Kala Ghoda.

CALL 40396638 (Kala Ghoda)

COST Rs 325

Look East

The aroma of desi coriander can truly lift your senses. Try the East Indian gimlet, where the classic cocktail gets an herby twist.

Time 11.30 am to 1.30 am

AT Gymkhana 91, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 7208333535

COST Rs 345

For The Players

From cosmos, bloody Mary, to martinis, this bar offers various classic cocktails under R300. But if you are looking to try something different, call for vodcha playin, a potent tall drink made with wine, vodka and peach.

Time 6 pm to 10 pm

AT Hoppipola, Ramee Guestline Hotel, SV Road, Khar West

CALL 7710010233

COST Rs 325

Aam Aadmi

If you love mangoes, call for Mangaa, a vodka, aam panna and sweet lime mix, laced with cumin and salt. Also try monkey masala soda, made with vodka, kaffir lime and masala soda.

Time 6 pm to 12.30 am (weekdays), 12 pm to 12.30 am (weekends)

AT Monkey Bar, Bandra West.

CALL 30151853

COST Rs 320

Cambodia Calling

A drink that will delight your Instagram feed too, the Cambodian cooler is a refreshing summer drink made with vodka, watermelon and fresh ginger.

Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm

AT Asia Kitchen and Bar, Sakinaka Junction, Andheri East.

CALL 9320478304

COST Rs 325

Chai Time

Get drunk on tea with sharabi chai, a whisky, masala chai syrup, green tea, lemon and fragrant bitters mix.

Time 9 am to 1 am

AT Nau Se Barah, ground floor, Balaji movieplex, sector 8, Kopar Khairane.

CALL 30151606

COST Rs 325

Match made in heaven

Those who love the flavour of star anise can order perfect pair, a cocktail made with vodka, green apple, basil, apple juice, pear syrup and lime juice.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

AT Raasta, Rohan Plaza, 5th road, Khar West.

CALL 33126123

COST Rs 325

Spinnin' around

Bring some drama to your table with citric spinner, a cocktail made with vodka, apple-infused tea, all topped with orange zest. Adding a heady whiff to the drink is the citrusy kaffir lime smoke.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

AT All Irish House outlets.

CALL 61701400 (Thane)

COST Rs 345

