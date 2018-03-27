State asks for eight days' time for action against Sambhaji Bhide

Devendra Fadnavis assures action after police verify proof against Sambhaji Bhide, accused in the Koregaon-Bhima riots



Police had denied permission for the Elgaar March and asked protesters to assemble directly at Azad Maidan. Pic/Dharmendra Jore

Responding to a massive protest led by Prakash Ambedkar, the state government has promised to take action against veteran right wing activist Sambhaji Bhide, an accused in the Koregaon-Bhima caste riots, if the police manage to get substantial proof.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told an Ambedkar-led delegation on Monday, that the police will verify the proof that the protesters submitted to him within eight days, and take appropriate action. The protest was withdrawn after his assurance.

Ambedkar was the first to name Bhide in the riots that broke out in the first week of January this year. Another major accused, Milind Ekbote, has surrendered to the police after the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea. Ambedkar had called for the Elgaar March on Monday, which the police did not allow, but asked the protesters to assemble directly at Azad Maidan.

'Will lay siege to Vidhan Bhavan'

Thousands of Dalit and other activists affiliated to Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh supported the march. This was the second major protest after the CPM-promoted farmers' march early this month.

Addressing the march, Ambedkar gave the government an ultimatum of eight days for arresting Bhide, or the protesters would lay siege to Vidhan Bhavan. He alleged that PM Narendra Modi was protecting the veteran. "Bhide is the number one accused while Ekbote is number two. If Ekbote was arrested, why not Bhide?" he asked.

He also demanded action against a person who had threatened the CM in a social media post.

Also Read: Bhima-Koregaon case: Prakash Ambedkar demands Bhide's arrest by March 26

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates