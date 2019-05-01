State government leaves aspiring civil service officers high and dry

national

There has been no supply for three days to the State Institute of Administrative Careers where they stay; they claim they have not been given an official explanation for this

Candidates claim they are given different reasons for the lack of water by the watchmen at the institute. Pic/Suresh Karkera

As IF the merciless summer heat was not enough, aspiring civil service officers staying and studying at the State Institute of Administrative Careers (SIAC) opposite CSMT are suffering more, as for the past three days there has been no water supply to it.

The institute has been facing water cuts for past couple of months but now there is no water. While many of the aspirants were forced to make arrangements for drinking water, for bathing and toilet use, they fill buckets from a public tap near the institute.

'No official explanation'

Candidates are upset that the institute's administration has not bothered to officially communicate anything related to the water supply to them. They claim they are given different reasons every day by the watchmen.

This also shows the apathy of the state government which runs the institute, towards the students. There are a total of 100 candidates selected every year from across Maharashtra to study at this centre. Currently 30 candidates stay here.

Not a drop to drink

"The condition of the institute is pathetic, and so many of the candidates find accommodation elsewhere. There is no water for past three days and none of the authorities have bothered to give an explanation for it. We were facing a water cut for past two months but then there was some supply twice a day. But now we have to fill buckets from a nearby public tap. Shockingly, there is no water issue in nearby eateries etc." said one of the irate candidates.

Adding to this, another candidate said, "The condition of the institute is really bad. There are bedbugs in the rooms, chairs, tables etc are not in good shape. The walls look ancient as the colour has faded. No one cleans the rooms. But none of the candidates complain, as everybody is here for just a year and wants to focus their energy on clearing the competitive examination. But water is a basic necessity. How can the institute authorities be so casual about it?"

"The water purifier has stopped functioning for past few days and when we questioned the officials, we were told nobody has ever fallen ill. But last week, several students started feeling nauseated and had stomach ache. After that many of us began to drink bottled water that we bought," he added.

'Working to resolve issue'

Director of the institute Dr M B Bhide was unavailable for comment even after several attempts to contact him. Another senior official from the institute, however said, "We have learnt about the water issue from students and are working towards resolving it."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates