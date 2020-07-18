State govt issues guidelines to keep Bakrid as low-key as Ramazan Eid

Following the pandemic, the state government on Friday issued guidelines ahead of Eid-UL-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations on August 1. As per guidelines, no religious gatherings will be allowed and the special Eid namaz will have to be performed at home and not in a mosque or public place. The guidelines further state that goats for sacrifice will have to be purchased online.

The guidelines issued by the Home Department have been forwarded to every district and commissionerate for strict implementation in their respective areas. As per the guidelines, the rules are going to be stricter in Containment and Red zones, where the local administration won't allow any kind of movement. So, celebrations and the sacrifice of animals are strictly prohibited. As for the other areas, the local administration will come up with ways to allot a place for sacrificing animals. These guidelines will be decided by local civic officials which shall be issued soon.

The guidelines were issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh along with senior officers.

On Tuesday, the CM had also organised a meeting with leaders from the Muslim community urging them to make Eid celebrations simple and low-key and without violating rules, exactly like Ramazan Eid was celebrated. Local police stations and senior officers are also organising meetings with community leaders to ensure that Eid is celebrated peacefully without violation of laws.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news