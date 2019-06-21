State to ensure schools across boards teach Marathi

national

The Maharashtra government is set to enforce Marathi as a subject in schools across all boards. A stringent law to be legislated soon will ensure this, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the lower house on Thursday.

The response came to a query from Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe who wanted to know the measures that the government was mulling in view of a scheduled agitation by Marathi literature's stalwart on June 24 at the city's Azad Maidan.

"Teaching and learning Marathi is already mandatory in Maharashtra but some schools that are affiliated to the boards other than state board such as CBSE and ICSE do not follow the guidelines. This has been brought to my notice," he said. The chief minister said the existing law would be amended to provide for taking strict action against violations.

