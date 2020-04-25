STAY IN-TERTAINED | Nushrat Bharucha: OA is a layered and delicious watch

When mid-day started this series of star recommendations, we hoped to introduce readers to the gamut of untapped shows and movies, and give a rare peek into the choices their favourite stars make. In our chat with Nushrat Bharucha, she gave a glimpse of her geeky side as she listed out the sci-fi thrillers that have her hooked.

"Netflix has a range of shows which are largely untapped," starts off Bharucha as she categorises them based on the streaming platform, and cross-references to the genre they belong to, almost like Monica Geller from the sitcom Friends. "My favourite is The OA, which is a layered and delicious series that narrates the story of a woman, who resurfaces after seven years. It has a mix of interstellar and spiritual elements. The German show Dark [is on my list] because of its supernatural concept. It talks about two children who go missing from a small town," says the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. Being a fan of murder mysteries, Bharucha also talks about The Sinner, a series inspired from German crime writer, Petra Hammesfahr's novel of the same name.

"It is a nail-biting anthology led by Detective Harry Ambrose, who investigates gruesome murders, while trying to understand what compels ordinary people to commit grave crimes. Ozark, a series about a family reconnecting during dreadful situations is a heart-wrenching watch." She further talks about Unbelievable, which is based on real-life incidents that occurred in 2015. "It is a fascinating thriller of eight episodes about cops nabbing a rapist," says the actor adding, "The Valhalla Murders is another of my favourites and the most gripping series I have watched in a while."



Stills from OA and The Sinner

Bharucha says she has been catching up on Bollywood films that she has missed watching in theatres on Hotstar and Hulu. "I recently watched Tanhaji and am yet to catch up on Panga. I want to watch Little Fires Everywhere and Mrs America, but am waiting for all the episodes to drop." Well, that's the thing about serial-bingers; we lack the patience to wait a week for an episode.

