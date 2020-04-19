STAY IN-TERTAINED | Sayani Gupta: Anything but conventional

Sayani Gupta has had an appetite for films in different languages from an early age. That's why she is spoilt for choice when deciding films to watch amid the lockdown. "Even though people have different lives, and the shows have varied milieus, they can be relatable, because emotions are universal," says the Four More Shots Please! actor, before listing binge-worthy projects in Lebanese, Taiwan, Chinese, and Spanish, for people to indulge in.

An Iranian film tops her list. "Asghar Farhadi's About Elly is a fabulous film. It's a family drama with a gripping plot. There's also a heart-breaking Lebanese movie called Capernaum, which won the Jury award at the Cannes Film Festival."



Stills from Capernaum and About Elly

She also recommends the unassuming Bring on the Night. "It was made by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Since it's funny, it makes for great viewing in this scenario." The Taiwanese offering, The Wayward Cloud, also makes it to her list. "It's an adult film, but is beautiful. There is also a show called Catch 22," she says before signing off.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news