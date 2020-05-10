STAY IN-TERTAINED | Swara Bhasker: Offside ideal for world cinema lovers

"I have been a total lockdown bum," says Swara Bhaskar who has taken up animal rescue during this time. "I have rescued three animals—a dog, a baby kite, and a kitten. While I handed over the kite to a wildlife rescue NGO, I adopted the dog and kitten, in addition to the three cats I already have. Taking care of them makes me feel like a single parent."

Like others in isolation, Bhaskar has also taken to OTT platforms to binge-watch random sit-coms and series. On the top of the film buff's list is Jafar Panahi's Offside. "If you are fond of world cinema, this Iranian film is something you shouldn't miss. Iran didn't allow women to enter the football stadiums, back in the day. So, a group of girls dress up as boys to watch a match. It's a lovely film," adds Bhaskar.



Stills from Offside and Searching for Sugar Man

Next on the list is Searching for Sugarman says the Veere Di Wedding actor. "The documentary is a beautiful depiction of a failed American musician, who was rumoured to be dead, and how two fans try to discover his whereabouts. There is a lovely twist in the end," adds the actor.

Bhaskar also suggests watching Netflix's After Life. She says, "Netflix has already released the second instalment of the series. The 1995, BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice into a six part series, starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth is also a must-watch."

