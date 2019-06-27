Steering up the fitness prep Farhan Akhtar stuns his trainer Drew Neal with his Toofan mode

bollywood

Bollywood's polymath, Farhan Akhtar has created a huge buzz across social media lately with his perfect punches and defences. Farhan's Toofan mode has left his trainer, Drew Neal speechless with his fitness preparation. His trainer, Drew is stunned by the actor's commendable dedication towards his work while Farhan is prepping up for his most anticipated upcoming movie, Toofan.

Farhan Akhtar also treated his fans with a post on his Instagram handle captioned as, "Gotta keep moving.. get off the track.. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife#shadowbox #fitnessgoals#drillsforskills @drewnealpt @samir_jaura. Music: Time (Inception OST). @hanszimmer"

Farhan Akhtar's punches not only has left his fans speechless but they also impressed his trainer Drew Neal who poured his love in the comments section with the appreciation, "This is absolutely quality, look like you have been boxing half of your life"

Since the past month, Farhan Akhtar is inspiring and motivating us every day by giving us daily sneak peeks of his Toofan mode through posts and videos on his Instagram handle. The actor is definitely dedicated to delivering a stellar performance in Toofan. His Instastory is a testimony of the same. Farhan shared a picture captioned as, "Always keep your eyes on the ball. Always keep your eyes on the ball. Always keep your eyes on the ball. Always keep @drewnealpt @samir_jauna"

After slaying, the role of an athlete in his recent movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor's fans are well assured that they will be enthralled by the actor's delivery of stellar performance in his upcoming movie. The fans are going all gaga over the movie already and can't wait anymore to appreciate the actor's hard work on the big screen.

After receiving accolades for his impactful role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor will be slipping into the character of a boxer by teaming up with the director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra once again in his most anticipated upcoming movie, Toofan.

Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.

Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous movie, Dil Dhadakne Do was a blockbuster hit in the theatres.

