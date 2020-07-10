Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha after losing 15.8 kg: Hate the term balance

Basketball superstar Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha, who recently lost 35 pounds, has opened up on her exercise routine and eating habits during the lockdown.

Recently, she Instagrammed this picture (in gym attire) for her 7.3 million followers and wrote: "I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it."

She is fully averse to a hastily-arranged exercise program. "I hate the term balance, because I don't think there's any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never wasted.

"So I went to work, finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way [easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes etc]."

