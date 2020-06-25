Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha launches lifestyle magazine for people of colour

American basketball star Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha has launched a lifestyle magazine, Sweet July, under the Meredith Corp banner.

The magazine is named after the month of their wedding anniversary and the month in which all three of her children — Riley, seven, Ryan, four, and Canon, one, — were born, is to be a platform for business owners and creative people of colour. "It is really hard speaking on the positive things when there's so much work that needs to be done. But people need a bright spot right now," Ayesha told Forbes magazine.

Through the magazine, she wants showcase black families in a positive way. "I've never seen a magazine that focuses on a black family lifestyle and I want to give a positive representation of that. It's such a powerful moment in that community. If I was going to do this, it had to be on that block. I want to make sure I tell all these women's stories that are doing these amazing things," she added.

