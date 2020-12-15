Stepping into Hollywood! Mohan Kapur lands a role in superhero project Ms Marvel

Mohan Kapur has landed a role in the upcoming Hollywood superhero project, Ms Marvel, which is based on the comic book series. The veteran actor-anchor, best remembered for hosting the '90s game show, Saap Seedhi, is shooting in Atlanta under strict COVID-19 protocol. He can't divulge details, but his role is 'pivotal' in the web series.

Speaking about the new series, Marvel Studios has roped in a newcomer Iman Vellani to play the character of Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, in its new Disney Plus series. She will be essaying the character of a 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in New Jersey and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel.

The character first appeared in a comic series in 2012. For the uninitiated, the show is being directed by writer Bisha K Ali. Bad Boys for Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon, have been roped in for various episodes of 'Ms. Marvel'.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news