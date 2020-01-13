Steve Coogan, Sarah Solemani to pen, star in #MeToo comedy

Actors Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani are writing and set to feature in a comedy-drama about sexual politics in the wake of the #MeToo movement. According to Deadline, the project, cheekily-titled "Chivalry", will be produced by Coogan's Baby Cow Production for UK's Channel 4.

The actor duo will play filmmakers put together by a cynical studio executive to salvage a failing movie.

Coogan will essay the role of successful producer Cameron, who is known for dating a string of young women.

Solemani stars as woke writer and director Bobby, a mother who has tasted success with a low-budget feminist film. They are brought closer by a creeping attraction and a feeling that they are just pawns in the studio's agenda for a Saudi Arabian buyout.

"'Chivalry' is more of a painfully honest, funny fencing match. We will attack, riposte, lunge, parry and counter-parry and perhaps, when the bout is over, take off our masks revealing our true selves," Coogan added.

Solemani, best known for BBC comedy "Him & Her" and "Bridget Jones's Baby", said the idea came about after she and Coogan had a series of "fiery debates" about sexual politics.

