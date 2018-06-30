Steve Smith: Ashes pressure led to ball tampering

He added: "I think I needed a break, if that makes sense. It's obviously come under some ordinary circumstances but I was really mentally fatigued. I put so much into the Ashes that I even think back to the one-day games after the Ashes

Steve Smith bats during a Global T20 match yesterday. Pic: AP/PTI

Former Australia captain Steve Smith described how being mentally drained after the Ashes led to him "making horrible decisions" as he returned to competitive action for the first time since the ball-tampering controversy. Smith was given a 12-month international and domestic ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the attempt to alter the condition of the ball during the third of four Tests against South Africa in March.

Three months on from the Cape Town scandal, Smith made his comeback in the inaugural Global T20 Canada, contributing 61 from 41 deliveries to help the Toronto Nationals claim a six-wicket victory over the Vancouver Knights. Reflecting on his time away, Smith, 29, said: "I'm not going to lie, it's been a difficult time in my life, there's no doubt about that. But I've accepted my punishment. I've accepted what I've gone through and I'm moving forward. Part of my rehab is playing cricket as well, that's what I love doing."

He added: "I think I needed a break, if that makes sense. It's obviously come under some ordinary circumstances but I was really mentally fatigued. I put so much into the Ashes that I even think back to the one-day games after the Ashes. I don't think I've ever hit the ball that bad in my life. I was making horrible decisions and I just felt horrible at the crease. I just think it all comes down to the mental part of the game and just putting so much into that Ashes back home it just took so much out of me."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever