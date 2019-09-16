Steve Smith shares romantic wedding photo with wife Dani on anniversary

London: Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith recently took to social media site Instagram to show a little bit of his romantic side. Smith wished his wife Dani Willis on their first wedding anniversary after he shared a romantic photo of the couple on social media. "Happy 1st wedding anniversary @ dani_ willis thanks for all of your support, guidance and love. I love you!" Smith said in a post on Instagram. Take a look at the romantic post below.

Steve Smith has been the star at the Ashes 2019 series after he scored loads of runs which also includes a double century. Steve Smith and Dani Willis tied the knot in September last year. The couple earlier got engaged in July 2017. Steve Smith had popped the question to Dani atop the renowned Rockefeller Centre located in New York.

Steve Smith has put on a huge total of 774 runs in seven innings at the Ashes 2019 series against England. Steve Smith's highest score of 211 during the series also helped the Australian cricket team to retain the Ashes urn. Steve Smith has an average of 110.57 which have led to comparisons between him and cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman.

England went on to defeat Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Test match at The Oval yesterday. The Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw - the first in 47 years! However, Australia retained the Ashes title.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever