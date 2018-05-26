Steven Smith set for comeback with Canadian T20 League

Smith, 28, who was suspended for 12 months in March for his role in the South African ball tampering scandal in March this year, is allowed to play domestic tournaments outside Australia by Cricket Australia



Banned Australia captain Steven Smith, whose reputation lay in tatters after the ball tampering scandal, is poised to make a comeback to cricket after being named among the marquee players for the inaugural Global T20 Canada event beginning June 28.

Smith will be playing alongside other international stars such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Shahid Afridi in the six-team tournament, organisers Cricket Canada said in a statement.

Smith, 28, who was suspended for 12 months in March for his role in the South African ball tampering scandal in March this year, is allowed to play domestic tournaments outside Australia by Cricket Australia.

David Warner, who was the vice-captain, was also banned for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months for their role in ball tampering during the third Test in Cape Town. Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Chris Lynn, Darren Sammy, David Miller and Sunil Narine were also named as marquee players.

