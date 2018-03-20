Steven Spielberg doesn't feel like a legend

Although Steven Spielberg has amounted numerous gongs over his career, the iconic filmmaker revealed he doesn't keep the awards at his home



Three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg says he doesn't consider himself a legend but just a movie director. The 71-year-old filmmaker, who helmed a number of iconic movies like Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones franchises, was awarded the Empire Legend of Our Lifetime at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 on Sunday but admitted he just "feels like a movie director", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"They call me a legend but I don't feel like that way but I am happy to accept the award in the name of that word. I just feel like a movie director than a legend," he said at the event here.

Although he has amounted numerous gongs over his career, the iconic filmmaker revealed he doesn't keep the awards at his home. He said: "I don't keep anything at home. I keep them all in my office at work."

