Still need a mask?

The fashion frat has declared that the spring/summer 2020 trend is wholly about face masks. The only accessory to own and wear this season. It's no wonder that Vogue.com has introduced a page dedicated to #Masks4All featuring healthcare workers, Hollywood celebrities, designers and Anna Wintour, along with a smattering of DIY tricks including fabrics to use.

Our go-to maverick, designer Anand Bhushan has come up with an interesting method to create homemade masks using nothing but a pair of knit socks, scissors and butter or tracing paper. "It's important for us to always wear a mask when we step out. In fact, I have made masks for everybody at home," Bhushan says.

All you need is an old, clean pair of socks (make sure it has a good stretch), scissors and butter or tracing paper. Cut the edges off the sock to get a square, tubular shape. Leave about half-an-inch to one inch on both sides, and snip off the borders. "Don't worry if it's not perfectly symmetrical. Not everybody has rubber bands lying around the home, and this step ensures it hooks on to your ears." Now cut through the tracing or butter paper—use double-lined sheets to ensure better protection—to an approximate size of the sock, and slip it inside the sock. Adjust to ensure it stays intact.

The best way to find out whether your mask works is to wear the mask and attempt to blow off a candle or lighter. "If it blows off, the mask is porous, and not working."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news