Aaditya gets emotional, calls Uddhav Thackeray 'sir' in this Instagram post
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray took to Instagram and shared a candid photo where his mother Rashmi is seen congratulating her husband Uddhav Thackeray.
Yuva Sena chief and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a candid photo of his parents, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray. In the photo, Aaditya's mother Rashmi is seen congratulating her husband and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
One week from this moment, it still is surreal. Gratitude is perpetual and so is our commitment. Congratulations CM @uddhavthackeray sir. We’re here to serve the people of Maharashtra under your leadership and that of your cabinet! Thank you Shriram Vernekar ji for this click #MahaVikasAghadi
While sharing the post, Aaditya got emotional and wrote: One week from this moment, it still is surreal. Gratitude is perpetual and so is our commitment. Congratulations CM Uddhav Thackeray sir. We're here to serve the people of Maharashtra under your leadership and that of your cabinet!
An important thing to notice about Aaditya's caption was the fact that he addressed his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as 'Sir'. Aaditya, who had contested the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections won the Worli constituency seat by a margin of over 65,000 votes.
During the swearing-in ceremony, CM Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray. Uddhav also got support from his cousin Raj Thackeray who attended the event with his mother Kunda Thackeray and son Amit Thackeray.
On November 28, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took charge as the 14th chief minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Dadar. He became the first member of the Thackeray family to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
After the oath-taking ceremony, along with his wife Rashmi and their sons, Aaditya and Tejas, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
While Uddhav is the first from the family to be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra, his son, Aaditya became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election after he won the Worli constituency with a thumping majority.
Political leader, orator, photographer and a family man are a few of the facets of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, son of Sena supremo, the late Bal Thackeray. Uddhav has been active in politics since an early age, as he attended innumerable rallies with his father
Uddhav Thackeray was born on July 27, 1960, to Bal Keshav Thackeray and Mina Thackeray. Uddhav's father was a cartoonist and a politician, who fought for people’s rights and went on to carve a name for himself in the history of Indian politics
In photo: Uddhav Thackeray catches up on daily events as he reads a newspaper
In photo: Uddhav and Raj Thackeray at the inauguration of Air Corporation Employee Co-operative Bank Ltd near Santacruz airport
Did you know that as a teenager, Uddhav Thackeray was not interested in pursuing a career in politics, but that changed when he began attending rallies held by the late Bal Thackeray
In photo: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi, and son Aaditya Thackeray share a light moment with newly-elected mayor Kishori Pednekar
Before venturing into active politics, Uddhav used to look after the daily affairs of a leading Marathi newspaper. In January 2003, Uddhav was elected as the working president of the Shiv Sena and since then, there has been no turning back for the 59-year-old Sena leader
Uddhav Thackeray married Rashmi Patankar on December 13, 1988. Interestingly, the two met while pursuing their education from the JJ School of Arts in Mumbai. From being classmates to becoming life partners, both, Uddhav and Rashmi have come a long way. Rashmi is often seen supporting the Shiv Sena leader at various public events and functions
In photo: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray greets the crowd as he arrives for the reopening of Hindmata theatre in Dadar
Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray have been married for over 31 years. They have two sons, Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Yuva Sena chief and MLA from Worli and Tejas Thackeray, who is pursuing further studies and keeps a low profile in the public
In photo: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray snapped with wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray as the family took part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at Ambani residence south Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray, who wasn't interested in pursuing a career in politics always had a thing for arts and nature. The 59-year-old leader always had a knack for photography. Such was his love for the lenses that back in 2004, he showcased his collection of aerial shots of various forts of Maharashtra at The Jehangir Art Gallery
Besides being a politician, writer, editor, and a family man, Uddhav Thackeray is also an author. He has published two photo-books, Maharashtra Desh (2010) and Pahava Vitthal (2011). While Maharashtra Desh captures various aspects of Maharashtra, the latter focuses on Varkaris during Pandharpur Yatra
In photo: Uddhav Thackeray shows off his photography skills as Amitabh Bachchan looks on during the former's photo exhibition held at Jehangir Art Gallery in Fort, Mumbai
After leading Sena to a thumping victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in 2002, Uddhav Thackeray was appointed as the working president of the party in 2003
But things turned ugly when Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray had a fallout with Sena. Later, Raj went on to form his own party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Within three months after quitting the Sena cadre, Raj founded MNS on March 9, 2006
In photo: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with his father and Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray and cousin Raj Thackeray during Shiv Sena's rally in Mumbai
In photo: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with his father and Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray and cousin Raj Thackeray during Shiv Sena's rally in Mumbai17 - Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, who has always stood as an anchor for the political leader played an important role in shaping the politician Uddhav Thackeray. From encouraging Uddhav to take part in politics to standing by his side as a pillar, Rashmi has proved why she is the most important person in Uddhav's political journey so far
The camaraderie is such that every now and then, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is seen sharing photos with his wife on social media where the two can be seen attending political events and social gatherings
In photo: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray spotted at an event in Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray officially took charge of the Sena after his father, late Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012 due to cardiac arrest. From openly criticising Sena CM Narayan Rane to leading his party to a massive victory in the BMC elections, Uddhav has been proving his mettle as a politician
A few months before his father's death, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray underwent an angioplasty. He was admitted at a suburban hospital in Bandra and all the three blockages in his arteries were successfully operated upon
In photo: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray seems to be engrossed in his party's work as then Sena CM Manohar Joshi looks on and a young Aaditya Thackeray is playful
Over the course of time, Uddhav Thackeray has led his party with an example. From getting a mandate in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections to repeating the feat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Sena veteran leader along with BJP has been making waves in Indian politics.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena together won 41 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra
In Photo: Shiv Sena workers feed laddoos to Uddhav on their historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
In photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray share a hearty laugh during an event
Post the Lok Sabha victory, the saffron alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis fought the Maharashtra Assembly Elections and got people's mandate. But due to personal differences, the two parted ways post the election results. While BJP failed to prove majority, the Sena formed an alliance with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government
In photo: Thackeray family poses after casting their votes during the assembly elections
In photo: Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and Sena leader Sanjay Raut pose for the shutterbugs as Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan announces the teaser launch of the film on the life of Bal Thackery
On November 26, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' by the leaders of the alliance at a meeting held at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. Thackeray was also nominated as the CM candidate of the Sena-NCP-Cong alliance
The next day, a special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly commenced where the newly-elected MLAs were administered the oath. While the swearing-in of MLAs continued, Sena chief and CM candidate Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his residence Raj Bhavan in Mumbai
In photo: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray poses alongside Mukesh Ambani, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Sriram Nene for the paparazzi at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at Antilia in South Mumbai
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shares a warm hug with his father as leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi cheer for their CM candidate
In photo: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as he inaugurates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near Mumbai airport in Vile Parle
Soon after being elected as the leader of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' and after being nominated as the CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray went to his residence Matoshree where he paid tributes to his father, the late Bal Thackeray and sought his blessings
While Uddhav Thackeray will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister, his son, Aaditya Thackeray became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election. The junior Thackeray won the Worli assembly constituency by a margin of over 65,000 votes
In photo: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar share a light moment during the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting at a suburban hotel in Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray is not an unknown name in Maharashtra politics. Political leader, orator, photographer and author are few of the facets of his illustrious life so far. From not having much-interest in politics to being elected as the CM candidate of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Uddhav has come a long way. He will be the first of the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra. As Uddhav gears for the oath-taking, we trace his political journey through these photos. (All Pictures/Mid-day photographers and Twitter, Office of Uddhav Thackeray)
