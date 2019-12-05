Aaditya gets emotional, calls Uddhav Thackeray 'sir' in this Instagram post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yuva Sena chief and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a candid photo of his parents, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray. In the photo, Aaditya's mother Rashmi is seen congratulating her husband and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

While sharing the post, Aaditya got emotional and wrote: One week from this moment, it still is surreal. Gratitude is perpetual and so is our commitment. Congratulations CM Uddhav Thackeray sir. We're here to serve the people of Maharashtra under your leadership and that of your cabinet!

An important thing to notice about Aaditya's caption was the fact that he addressed his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as 'Sir'. Aaditya, who had contested the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections won the Worli constituency seat by a margin of over 65,000 votes.

During the swearing-in ceremony, CM Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray. Uddhav also got support from his cousin Raj Thackeray who attended the event with his mother Kunda Thackeray and son Amit Thackeray.

On November 28, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took charge as the 14th chief minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Dadar. He became the first member of the Thackeray family to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

After the oath-taking ceremony, along with his wife Rashmi and their sons, Aaditya and Tejas, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

While Uddhav is the first from the family to be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra, his son, Aaditya became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election after he won the Worli constituency with a thumping majority.

