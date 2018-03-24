Stoke City fines Erik Pieters for night out with wife

Though Erik Pieters was not in the squad for the EPL encounter which Stoke lost 1-2, he was still internally disciplined by the club

Stoke City have fined Erik Pieters two weeks' wages for breaking a club curfew. The Dutch left-back was pictured with his wife Nermina Pieters-Mekicat the launch night of Club Arvina in Hale on Friday evening, less than 24 hours before the crunch clash with the Toffees.

Though Pieters was not in the squad for the EPL encounter which Stoke lost 1-2, he was still internally disciplined by the club. Stoke are in grave danger of losing their top-flight status after a decade as they are in second-last spot with seven games left.

