Strains of dedication

A day-long concert pays tribute to the pioneers of Indian classical music in Navi Mumbai

Sharvari Nagvekar

Back in 1978, when the twin city of Navi Mumbai was still in its infancy, it received a gift of music. The late legendary vocalist Pandit CR Vyas, and the late MV Chimmalgi, an ardent music lover, started the New Bombay Music and Drama Circle in Vashi. In course of time, it nurtured many aspiring resident musicians, and created a group of discerning listeners of Hindustani classical music there.

Samarpan, a music concert to be held this Sunday, is a tribute to the two founders. The morning session will begin with a vocal recital by the upcoming artiste Sharvari Nagvekar, and will be followed by a vocal recital by Jayant Kaijkar. It will conclude with a dhrupad surbahar recital by Pandit Pushparaj Koshti . The evening session will begin with melodious strains of the sarod by Roopak Naigaonkar, followed by a vocal recital by Amruta Kale. Vocalist Sanjeev Chimmalgi will end the evening on a high note.

ON November 11, 9.30 am to 1.30 pm; 5 pm to 9 pm

AT Mini Hall, NMSA, Sector 4, Vashi

FREE

