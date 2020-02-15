Stranger Things 4 teaser: Lots of shock and surprises coming your way!

If you've been feeling kind of lost and sad since Stranger Things 3 wrapped up, you now have a reason to rejoice. Netflix has just dropped a 50-second teaser video of the fourth season of everyone's favourite show and it's all things glorious!

Watch the teaser of Stranger Things 4 below:

Stranger Things 4 seems to have a truckload of shocking twists and turns, and some pleasant surprises in store for us! The teaser has only just got us satisfied for a little while, and we can't wait to get our hands on the entire season.

While Netflix hasn't specified the date on which the series will start airing, we're sure hoping its sooner than expected. Here's what the OTT platform shared on Instagram while sharing the teaser video: "Hmmm... we aren't in Hawkins anymore. But where exactly are we? #StrangerThings4".

Well, we know now that Stranger Things 4 has gone all the way from Hawkins, Indiana, to Russia! And, spoiler alert, Jim Hopper is alive and well! Of course, we guessed that from the end of season 3, but knowing that for sure is something to be excited about. Did you like the teaser? When do you think will Stranger Things 4 drop online?

