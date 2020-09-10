Stranger Things star David Harbour gets married to singer Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have reportedly had a Las Vegas wedding at an Elvis-themed chapel.

The marriage ceremony of Lily and Stranger Things actor David was conducted on Monday by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator. A woman at Paul's Vegas home said: "He cannot comment about it because of privacy, but he is really well known as Elvis."

There were four other weddings at the chapel the same day, reports The Sun.

David and Lily first revealed they were a couple on a night out in London last year.

