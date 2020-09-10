Stranger Things star David Harbour gets married to singer Lily Allen
The marriage ceremony of Lily and David was conducted on Monday by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator.
Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have reportedly had a Las Vegas wedding at an Elvis-themed chapel.
The marriage ceremony of Lily and Stranger Things actor David was conducted on Monday by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator. A woman at Paul's Vegas home said: "He cannot comment about it because of privacy, but he is really well known as Elvis."
In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following.
There were four other weddings at the chapel the same day, reports The Sun.
David and Lily first revealed they were a couple on a night out in London last year.
