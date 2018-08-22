Stree Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe Song: It's Addams Family in Bollywood style

bollywood

The makers of Stree have released a new song, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, starring Kriti Sanon, Badshah and Rajkummar Rao, and the track will keep you hooked with its horror-comedy

Kriti Sanon in Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. Picture courtesy: Twitter/@kritisanon

Kriti Sanon made us watch the groovy side of hers with 'Mein Tera Boyfriend' from Raabta. The actress left us in awe with her latkas and jhatkas, along with Sushant Singh Rajput. Though the actress managed to steal all the limelight from Sushant in Raabta, now, with 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe,' a new song from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree,' Kriti Sanon has made us fall head over heels with her dancing style.

The video starts where Kriti is shown in her ghostly avatar, and suddenly she turns into a beautiful 'stree'. While she browses through her iPad, the actress swipes right to her "ideal date." In between the best dinner date of her life, the actress is accompanied by Badshah, and that's where the duo starts calling out people to their Haveli.

This song is no less than a Snapchat filter for Halloween, and it is here to leave you in splits. The horror factor will surely tickle your funny bone. While Kriti, her date, and Badshah start grooving to the tunes of Haveli, its Rajkummar Rao's entry that will leave you rolling on the floor!

Crooned by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi and Sachin-Jigar, the funny lyrics are penned by Badshah and Jigar Saraiya. Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. It is set to release in cinemas on 31st August 2018.

