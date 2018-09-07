Stree box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor starrer inches towards 100 crore

bollywood

Given that the horror comedy has great word of mouth and has managed to get good number of footfalls in the second week, Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is already a winner

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor

Breaking all pre-requisite notions, Stree has turned out to be a winner at the box office in its first week earning a sum of Rs 60.39 crore. The film has broken records turning into one of the most profitable films of 2018. The film has proved itself in its first week itself and has grown from strength to strength! The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is in no mood to stop either.

Given that the horror comedy has great word of mouth and has managed to get good number of footfalls in the second week, it's already a winner and earned Rs 60.39 crores. Trade experts are of the opinion that the film is holding strong in its second week with a good number of screens and is expected to deliver strong numbers.

The young star has catapulted to the top in a short span of time, thanks to his spectacular success ratio that boasts of films that have struck gold at the box office, while receiving massive critical acclaim.

Slow and steady, Rajkummar earned the reputation of being part of films that promise to be both substantial yet entertaining and his recent blockbuster Stree stands testimony to that.

The film has been a treat for the movie goers which has translated into great word of mouth. The distributors have retained a good number of screens for its second weekend and is expected to reach the 100 crore mark very soon!

Dinesh Vijan presents, Stree a Maddock Films Production in association with D2r Films and Jio Studios. The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik!

