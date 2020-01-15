Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Lagdi Lahore Di is full of energy!

Street Dancer 3D has been in the news ever since it has been announced. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunite after five years but find themselves on the opposite side this time as the hero is from India and the heroine from Pakistan. However, in the new version of Lagdi Lahore Di, which is just out, we get to see their bond and high energy.

The song has been shot and choreographed across various locations and they are breathtaking, to say the least. It not only presents Dhawan and Kapoor like never before but Nora Fatehi too, who gets to showcase her fantastic dance moves once again, albeit with a better-etched character this time.

If you're a die-hard fan of the original, the remix won't disappoint you either. Take a look:

Street Dancer 3D has been a physically taxing and challenging film for the actors, who have perspired like never before. And when you also have Prabhudeva, the master of dance, in the same frame, one has to up his or her game. And that's exactly what Dhawan and Kapoor have done this time around. It's touted to be the biggest dance film of India that also tackles the theme of homelessness.

In ABCD 2, we got to see some truly innovative set-pieces that were at par with ABCD, will Street Dancer 3D go ahead of the first two films in this dance franchise?

All set to release on January 24, Remo D'Souza has ensured he not only entertains the audience with the dance pieces but also milks their patriotic sentiments with a patriotic flavour. Let's see how the concoction turns out to be!

