Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan looks like a beast in his first look from this dance film

In 2013, Reno D'Souza made a dance film called Any Body Can Dance (ABCD), which turned out to be a surprise success at the box-office. In 2015, he made the sequel, ABCD 2, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. That film turned out to be a 100-crore grosser at the ticket windows. And now, the choreographer-director is making the third film of the franchise, Street Dancer 3D.

This is the biggest dance film India has ever seen, at least the makers have said so. Not only the scale but even the dance techniques and forms will see a huge rise in the franchise this time around. And taking to his Twitter account, Dhawan shared his first look from the film and the man is clearly built like a beast.

He wrote- BOOM! Only 7 more sleeps for the trailer. Trailer out 18 Dec. Take a look right here:

The actor reunites with his ABCD 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. For the uninitiated, this part was earlier being played by Katrina Kaif, who had to leave the film due to her scheduling conflicts with Bharat. And talking about Bharat, Salman Khan himself will unveil the trailer on December 18 and everyone can also see it on the big screen with Dabangg 3 from December 20 onwards.

All set to release on January 24, 2020, Street Dancer 3D will clash at the ticket windows with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga. On the one hand, we have a dance film, and on the other hand, a sports drama. It's an interesting clash and surely worth looking forward to.

