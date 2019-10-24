Streetswag: Deck up for Diwali

Hot find 1

Where to find Paglan Art, Hill Road

Complete your Diwali outfit with these dozen-packs of bangles. Available in a wide range of unique colours. Unlike the typical black and red variants, these come in hues of subtle peach and olive. The metal accessories sport threadwork or a velvet covering, making them smooth.

Cost Rs 400 onwards (for a set)

Hot find 2

Where to find Opposite Gitaneel Arcade, Hill Road

Sparkly, colourful-yet-subtle and comfortable — these flats are perfect to walk around in, like while decorating the house. It is ideal if you have to head to an impromptu meet-up, too. However, try it on before purchasing because the spokes of the patchwork might be uncomfortable for your feet.

Cost Rs 300

Hot find 3

Where to find Bottoms, NADCO, Andheri West.

Comfort is key when you have to drive around delivering gifts to friends and extended family members. These mixed leather variants are easy to slip on, and, more importantly, breathable. We like the fact that they are shaped like juttis, but can also work with formal wear after the festive season is over.

Cost Rs 1,199 onwards

