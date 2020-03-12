Streetswag: Sassy and strappy

Hot find 1

Where to find Hill Road, Bandra West

Pair it with Dresses

Gladiators, although glamorous, can make or break your look. However, this pair of black flats might suit most apparel. Though a tad cumbersome to slip into [you will have to be seated while wearing it], it has a zip at the back that makes the process easier. You will also have to arrange the straps once you put them on to ensure that the gaps are uniform. There are also options in tan and brown.

Cost Rs 350 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Colaba Causeway

Pair it with Party wear

If you're looking for a pair of chic heels that don't fail to bedazzle, then these golden gladiator-style stilettos are ideal. With a zip at the back that's almost invisible, this is great for a night out, and surprisingly easy on the feet. We like that the straps are narrow, as broad ones tend to look clunky. For those who prefer platform heels, this silver pair is a smart pick. Even with broader straps, they look elegant. Avoid this style if you have broad feet.

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates