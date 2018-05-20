Struggling to get a middle name for True, says Khloe Kardashian

"True doesn't have a middle name - for now. It was enough pressure to pick a first name



Khloe Kardashian

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who gave birth to her first child, daughter True, with NBA star Tristan Thompson around a month ago, has confessed that she's finding it very hard to find a middle name for her girl.



Tristan Thompson

"True doesn't have a middle name - for now. It was enough pressure to pick a first name. I have a couple of names in mind, I'm just not completely sure about it yet," Khloe wrote on her app khloewithak.com.

Speaking of her struggle to find the child's first name, Khloe says: "Picking a name for your child is really so tough. I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my Grandma MJ suggested True." Khloe however, is in no hurry to pick her little one's middle name.



True Thompson

"I plan to take my time and decide if I'll give her one at all. I can add it at any time and it's easy to get on the birth certificate."

