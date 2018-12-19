Student gang raped in Agra

crime

A B.Tech student on her way to a coaching centre here was forcibly carried away by two unidentified men to the banks of river Yamuna and gang raped, police said on Wednesday.

The first year student was on her scooty on Tuesday evening when the two men on a bike intercepted and grabbed her. They took her to a secluded spot on the poiya ghat and attacked her.

According to the victim, two other boys were already there at the spot. All four then took turns to rape her. Later on she was helped home by some passersby.

Her parents lodged a complaint at the New Agra police station late in the evening. The accused are absconding, Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Verma said.

The victim has been badly hit on her head. She was admitted to the SN Medical College hospital.

