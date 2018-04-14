Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria dating Rohan Mehra for over a year

Their social media accounts are full of their lovey-dovey pictures. It is said that they have been together for over a year

Newcomer Tara Sutaria, who Karan Johar is launching in his production, Student Of The Year 2, is said to be seeing Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. The two are not hiding their fondness for each other. Their social media accounts are full of their lovey-dovey pictures. It is said that they have been together for over a year. Rohan makes his B-Town debut in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar.

Tara Sutaria has been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. Producer Karan Johar officially announced her inclusion in the cast on social media. Tara uploads several pictures of herself on her Instagram account, which also includes pictures of her working out in the gym.

