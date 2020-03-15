Student of the Year 3 to be made into a web-series with Alaya F?

There have been rumours aplenty that Karan Johar is all set to make the third instalment of Student Of The Year. The first instalment, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra released in 2012. Seven years later, Punit Malhotra helmed its sequel starring debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria along with Tiger Shroff. Now, there are reports that the producer-director is planning the third instalment of SOTY, but with a twist.

According to a report in Filmfare, Student of the Year 3 will have an exclusive digital release, unlike the previous two versions. Additionally, the story will be presented in the form of a series and not as a feature film. Raj Mehta, who has helmed Good Newwz in the past has been roped in as the creative head.

The report further states that Dharma Productions already have Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F on board, and the hunt for other faces is currently underway.

Recently, there were rumours that Karan Johar was all set to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz in Student of the Year 3. However, the producer-filmmaker clarified that that's not the case.

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

Wonder what does Karan Johar has to say about this fresh development now. Till then, tell us your reaction about the new instalment of the franchise in the comments section below.

