Student says goodbye to father via video call

Among the many people struggling amid the Coronavirus pandemic is a 20-year-old Mumbaikar studying in Dublin, Ireland who had to see his father for the last time via video call.

Yash Mehta, who hails from Parel, is studying international business in Ireland. On April 18, Yash's father Kamlesh Mehta, 47, died of a heart attack. Wishing to be with his family, Yash has sought help from the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy Of Ireland via Twitter. He also tagged minister Aaditya Thackeray, who replied saying, "Dear Yash, firstly I'm very sorry to hear about your father. As State, if there's anything we can do to assist your family here, please do let us know. For your travel back to India, I'm tagging @MEAIndia for the same as this is the only office which can assist you." According to Yash, his father Kamlesh, who was a jeweller in Zaveri Bazar, had a blood pressure problem but was doing fine. On the night of April 18, Kamlesh's health

deteriorated suddenly and he was taken to Global Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Yash saw his father's funeral via a video call and wants to return home for the remaining rites to be performed until the 13th day since the death. "I did not get to attend my father's funeral. I want to be there for the rest of the rituals and I am hoping that the MEA makes arrangements for me to return to India," Yash told mid-day.

