Student suicides should not be glorified, observes Madras High Court

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Madras High Court on Monday observed that the media should stop glorifying student suicides, and the government and political parties should stop giving financial assistance to the families, said an advocate.

The #MadrasHighCourt on Monday observed that the media should stop glorifying student suicides, and the government & political parties should stop giving financial assistance to the families, said an advocate. pic.twitter.com/Q6SCjkwTKl — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 14, 2020

The court observation came while hearing a case filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam on the suicides by the medical college aspirants appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the failure of the state government to hold counselling for the aspirants.

"In 2018 the court had ordered the state government to hold counselling sessions for the students so that they do not resort to extreme measures. But the government did not hold any such counselling session. And four students committed suicide due to NEET fear," Suryaprakasam told IANS.

Hearing the case, Justice N. Kirubakaran said the media should not glorify student suicides and political parties also should stop giving financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

The Judge said such media coverage and compensation acts as an inducement to commit suicide.

Four medical college aspirants committed suicide in Tamil Nadu recently fearing the NEET.

Leaders of various political parties have condoled their death.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had on September 10 announced a solatium of Rs 7 lakh to the family of a student who had commited suicide.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever